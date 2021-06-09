(CNN Español) – – Un autobús se accidentó este miércoles en Playas de Rosarito, Baja California, de acuerdo con un comunicado del Gobierno local.
El accidente ha provocado víctimas mortales, aunque el gobierno no ha dado el número de fatalidades y heridos, en tanto los cuerpos de rescate se encuentran en el lugar, dijo el Gobierno de Playas de Rosarito, una localidad ubicada al extremo noroccidental de México.
Noticia en desarrollo.
