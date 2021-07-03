About 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city southwest of Tokyo, Japanese authorities said Saturday.
The mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, came after the region was hit by torrential rain.
Police and firefighters are searching for the missing people, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
This is a developing story.
