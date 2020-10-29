Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) -- On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 28, the Asheville Police Department received a request for assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist with their attempts to locate a 12-year-old juvenile that had been abducted from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
After coordinating with investigators from the Oak Ridge Police Department and the FBI Asheville and Knoxville field offices, the child and her abductor were located at a home in West Asheville.
Asheville authorities took Matthew Paul Bajaj, 42, of Asheville into custody without incident, and has since been turned over to agents with the FBI as they continue their efforts in the case.
The victim was found to be uninjured and was reunited with their parents.
This incident remains under investigation by the FBI, and the Asheville Police Department stands ready to assist them however necessary.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.