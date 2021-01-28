ABC News president James Goldston, who has led the network news division for the past seven years, is stepping down at the end of March.
Goldston announced the decision in an internal memo on Thursday afternoon.
"I've decided this is the right moment to move on as this incredible era of news ends and another begins," Goldston wrote.
Goldston described his role as "one of the great jobs in all of journalism." He said his last day would be March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.