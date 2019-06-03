Abby Dodge joined KCTV5 News in May 2019 as a multimedia journalist.
She previously reported at KOMU 8 News in Columbia, Missouri, while attending the University of Missouri.
While in Columbia, Abby covered everything from the Missouri Statehouse to the President's visit to a steel mill in St. Louis.
Abby is a Mizzou Tiger fan through and through.
When she's not working at KCTV5, you can find her watching America's favorite pastime at Kauffman Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.