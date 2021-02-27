The most objectively exciting news of the week is that a third Covid-19 vaccine is one step closer to authorization in the US.
This one is from Johnson & Johnson. If authorized, it would mean another 20 million vaccine doses could be in circulation by the end of March. This vaccine is not as completely effective as the two other vaccines already authorized from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, but it's good enough to get on the market and Americans should not turn their nose up at it, writes CNN's Dakin Andone.
Per an FDA analysis of Johnson & Johnson's data, the vaccine shows:
- 66% efficacy globally against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 cases 4 weeks after inoculation
- In the US, the vaccine showed a 72% efficacy
- Against severe forms of the disease, it offers nearly 86% protection
- And it's accomplished in a single dose, rather than two
Protection against severe cases and death is important. "That's probably the most important part of this vaccine or any of the Covid vaccines is the protection against hospitalizations and severe disease and dying," said Dr. Paul Goepfert, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic.
With more vaccines coming online and more and more Americans surviving Covid-19, the next question is when and how the country and the world will reach "herd immunity."
Today's must-read is from CNN's Deidre McPhillips and it dives deep into immunity.
What is herd immunity? This is "the point at which enough people are protected against a disease that it cannot spread through the population."
When will herd immunity happen? From that report: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 83 million people in the United States had Covid-19 by the end of 2020, putting the nation about a third of the way to herd immunity, the point at which enough people are protected against a disease so that it cannot spread through the population. If the pace of vaccinations continues at the current rate, the country could approach herd immunity through a combination of natural immunity and vaccination around June.
The numbers:
- More than 66 million vaccine shots have been administered, according to the latest federal data
- Nearly 8% of the US population is fully vaccinated
- Vaccine manufacturers say the US should have enough vaccine supply to cover everyone by June
- More than 25% of the population may already have natural immunity after previous infection
Fine print. New variants threaten progress, potentially lessening protection offered by vaccines and skirting some degree of natural immunity. Vaccine hesitancy may also create some limitations.
The rest of her report is a survey of experts and what they expect based on the current situation. I'll include one answer to her last question.
What's the bottom line? Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University, told McPhillips: No one in this world can tell you what percent of protection is needed or what date it will happen by. My gut is positive, and I do think 2021 is going to be a better year than 2020. Assuming we don't have a variant that forces new lockdowns, I think the second half of this year will look different. We may lift restrictions in the fall, or maybe a little earlier if the rapid decline continues and the curve stays down.
