One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy," Abbott said Sunday.
"I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."
Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian confirmed to CNN that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Breaking news -- this story will be updated.
