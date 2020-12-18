At long last, Covid-19 vaccine shots are going into the arms of front-line health care workers and government leaders.
This week, the first round of Americans received their first of two Covid-19 vaccine doses needed to get the world back on track after the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a remarkable achievement. But the history-making vaccine development and the start of the distribution isn't happening in a vacuum. The pandemic is killing more people than ever before, and many hospitals across the country are nearing their breaking points.
Americans are facing another lonely holiday, this time being told to spend Christmas with only those in their immediate households. But there is solace in the hope that the dark winter will, one day, end.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to deny the 2020 election's outcome, even though the Electoral College voted to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Monday. That vote has opened the floodgates for many previous silent Republican leaders (but not all) to admit the obvious: Biden will be inaugurated on January 20.
The Point: We have reached a point that once seemed so far away: Vaccine distribution has begun, and (some) Republican leaders are now affirming Biden's 2020 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.