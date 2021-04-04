A man won $100,000 in the lottery two weeks after winning $5,000

A North Carolina man who won $5,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket said he was "extremely happy and surprised" to learn he'd won another $100,000 just two weeks later.
Henry Harvey II, a store manager from Spring Lake, won the second prize after buying a $25 Extreme Cash ticket. He bought it from the same Circle K store where he bought the $5,000-winning ticket two weeks earlier for $10.
"It was a shock," Harvey told lottery officials. "Still is!"
Harvey took home $70,757 after federal and state taxes. He said he planned to "stick it in the bank."
Winning the lottery twice happens more often than you might think.
Last month, a man from Littleton, North Carolina, won a million-dollar prize for a second time within the past year. Earlier this year, a woman in Idaho won a $300,000 lottery prize, then a $200,000 prize the next day.
