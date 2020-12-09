KANSAS CITY, MO – A crash near a Kansas City bus stop sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries around 2:45PM Wednesday.
According to investigators, both drivers were headed north on Blue Ridge Blvd. Police say the driver of a dark grey Dodge Charger was speeding and rear ended a black SUV. The impact caused the driver of the SUV to lose control.
Both vehicles struck the bus stop causing life threatening injuries to two people who were at the bus stop. “So close to the holidays and all they were doing was waiting for the bus, Kansas City Missouri Police Department Accident Investigation Section Sgt. Deb Randol said.
As the vehicles continued skidding north, the SUV went off the roadway and hit a fence. The driver of the SUV has non-life threatening injuries. A three-year-old and 16-year-old who were passengers in the SUV were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police are investigating if the driver of the Dodge Charger was impaired or under the influence. Officers took him into custody for questioning. He was not injured.
“They completely demolished the concrete bus stop,” Sgt. Randol said. “Where they ended up was over 600 feet from point of impact.”
Police say a man and a woman were simply sitting at a bus stop at the time of the crash. “Then next thing you know the cars are right there on top of them,” Randol said.
Police say nearby surveillance video and interviews with witnesses will help their ongoing investigation. “Speed, impairment and seatbelts are the reasons we are losing so many Kansas Citians to the car crashes this year,” Randol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.