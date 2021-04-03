Jordanian royal family member Hassan bin Zaid and former head of the royal court Basem Awadallah were arrested on Saturday due to "security reasons," according to state media Petra.
Petra did not offer additional details on the arrests, saying that an investigation is underway.
Zaid is a distant cousin of King Abdullah. His brother was Ali Bin Zaid, an intelligence officer killed along with seven CIA operatives in 2010 in a suicide bombing in Khost, Afghanistan.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Ghazi Balkiz reported from Beirut and Jomana Karadsheh reported from Istanbul.
