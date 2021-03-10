Click here for updates on this story
FORD CITY, Pennsylvania (WTAE ) -- A 3-year-old boy who hadn't seen his grandmother for months took off running into her arms in a heartwarming surprise reunion Monday.
Kelsey Chvala, of Ford City, shared the video of the special moment to WTAE's u local Pittsburgh Facebook group.
Trax had not been able to see his Nana Jean because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she recently got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
They last saw each other Christmas 2019; separated for 15 months.
After daycare, Chvala took Trax to the playground — where his nana was waiting as a surprise.
"I cry every time I see it, I do," says Jean Chvala about seeing the video.
"Go see her," Trax's mother said — and the boy immediately sprinted down the path into his grandma's waiting arms for a very big hug.
"The reaction was absolutely priceless and filled our hearts with so much love," Chvala told Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
