HONOLULU (KITV) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) raided another illegal game room, this time in Wai'anae.
HPD says a dozen gambling machines were seized Tuesday afternoon.
The Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed the search.
To report illegal gambling, police ask that you call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933.
