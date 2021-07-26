KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bars, restaurants and other stakeholders downtown worry what could happen if the Big 12 Conference were to dissolve, leaving the Power and Light District without a major basketball tournament.
On Monday, the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma both indicated that they would leave the tournament in 2025, leaving only eight other teams.
The Men's and Women's Big 12 Championship Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Center brings in nearly 100 thousand visitors annually, and $15 million in revenue, according to the KC Sports Commission.
Kyle Witherspoon, the manager of Johnny's Tavern across from the T-Mobile, said his restaurant looks at the week of the tournament as the biggest of the year.
That said, he believes it's too early to panic.
"Let's wait until the dust settles and see what the Big 12 can do," he said.
The Kansas City Sports Commission is also hopeful that the conference can find a way to stick together.
Kathy Nelson, the President and CEO, acknowledged that the loss of the Big 12 could be blow to the city and businesses downtown. But she added that she was confident the city could court other events to make up much of the gap a potential dissolution would create.
The city is hosting several large-scale events over the next few years.
"I know it hurts to think about not seeing Iowa State fans and Wildcats and Jayhawks walking around," Nelson said. "But we'll be okay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.