HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) -- Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 49-year old man on Tuesday evening who apparently drowned off of China Walls.
The 911 call came in at 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday.
Good Samaritans brought the man to shore and started cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
Honolulu EMS continued with advanced life support but unfortunately life-saving measures were unsuccessful. This incident occurred after Ocean Safety hours.
