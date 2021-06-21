Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WCBS) -- A retired NYPD sergeant has received his Purple Heart.
He finally got the award seven decades after being wounded on D-Day.
The Army presented 99-year-old Ozzie Fletcher with the medal at Fort Hamilton on Friday.
He was wounded in Normandy, but due to racism in the 1940s, his story was overlooked for decades before recently being approved by the Secretary of the Army.
