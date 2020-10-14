Click here for updates on this story
Midland, MI (WNEM) -- Several students and staff members from Midland Public Schools are in COVID-19 related isolation or quarantine.
According to the school district, 96 MPS staff members and students are isolating or quarantining.
Of those individuals, 66 were a close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case inside MPS.
Six students and staff members of MPS have tested positive for the virus.
Twenty-four people were in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of MPS.
Families can follow daily COVID-19 reports by the school district on the Midland Public Schools website.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.