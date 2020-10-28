Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- The Waukesha School District says 902 students are in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Additionally, 34 students have tested positive.
According to the district, 95 staff members are in quarantine and 19 have tested positive.
The district remains in a hybrid teaching model.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.