Click here for updates on this story
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME (WMTW) -- An 8-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when she fell 20 to 25 feet from a chairlift at Sugarloaf.
A Sugarloaf spokesman said the girl, who was skiing with her mother, somehow did not get on the chairlift properly.
The chairlift attendant noticed and brought out a catch mat to break the girl’s fall.
The spokesman said the girl was conscious when ski patrol members reached her. She was complaining of back pain.
Because the girl suffers from a pre-existing medical condition, she was taken by ambulance to Farmington where she was flown to a hospital for treatment, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said Wednesday the girl was doing well.
In a statement, the mountain's general manager said the resort is thinking of the girl and her family. “The safety of our guests is our first priority in everything we do, and I’m incredibly thankful to our lift attendants and ski patrollers, without whose quick actions this incident could have been much worse.” wrote Karl Strand.
The mountain's ski patrol is investigating.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.