CHICAGO (WBBM) -- Chicago has a new crimefighter.
A 7-year-old boy named Ibrahim has a life-threatening heart condition, so Chicago Police made him an honorary SWAT officer on Sunday.
Ibrahim got to announce a bust against some luxury car thieves – not really, of course; it was staged – and police even let Ibrahim arrest some fake criminals.
Of course, he also got to check out the hot rods he saved.
