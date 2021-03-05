Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four of the injured people were taken to Bellevue Hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The vehicle hit another car, went through a bus stop taking a bus stop pole down, jumped the sidewalk, and hit the street sign before coming to a stop.
The driver of a van, which came to a rest against scaffolding more than a block away, was taken in for questioning by police.
The FDNY requested the Department of Buildings to do a structural integrity check of a building that was struck in the crash. Firefighters have secured the scaffolding and debris.
Second Avenue is closed southbound at East 50th Street until further notice.
