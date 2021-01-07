FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Kansans between the age of 65 and 74 just moved up the vaccination list! The age group included in phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan was lowered from 75 to 65.
Phase 2 also includes some essential workers, like teachers, meat packers, and grocery store workers and some people who live and work in “licensed congregate settings where social distancing is not possible”. Examples of those include homeless shelters, prisons, and daycares.
Governor Laura Kelly hopes to begin this phase by beginning of February, but it will all depend on the amount of vaccine the state receives from the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.