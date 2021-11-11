KANSAS CITY, MO -- If you’re planning to sell your home in the near future, you’re probably thinking about what upgrades and renovations you need to make to increase the property’s value.
Updating your plumbing is a good place to start.
According to Zillow, bathroom remodels will give you the most bang for your buck. Cosmetic upgrades, like painting, refinishing cabinets, and upgrading hardware, will increase your home’s value by $1.71 for every $1 you spend.
If you’re preparing to put your home on the market, here are some upgrades you can make to your plumbing to increase your home’s worth.
Install environmentally friendly appliances, such as low flow toilets and showerheads. Water-saving appliances are better for the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, each American uses an average of 88 gallons of water each day in their home. But installing appliances that reduce your water usage also saves a lot of money on utility bills – a win-win for any homeowner. The EPA says the average family spends $1,100 annually on their water bills and can save around $350 by installing high-efficiency WaterSense® appliances.
READ MORE: Ways Sustainable Plumbing Saves Water and Reduces Waste
Install a tankless water heater. They are more expensive to install than a conventional water heater, but they last longer (up to 20 years or more). But they provide a constant supply of hot water and are 34% more energy efficient than a traditional storage water heater. That could save a homeowner at least $100 every year on energy costs.
Clean, or repair, your drains. It’s easy to take your drains for granted, but when they clog or get backed up, you notice. Before your put your house up for sale, take a look at those drains and see if they should be cleaned out. Take note of whether any of the drains are slow or clogged. If all of your drains are sluggish, you likely have a bigger problem on your hands and it’s time to call a plumber.
Update your fixtures. Updating sinks and faucets is much less expensive than doing a total kitchen or bathroom remodel. But these tweaks will still give your home a nice facelift, and make it look more modern and attractive to potential home buyers.
If you have a basement, make sure it’s waterproof. No one wants to buy a home where you have to worry about flooding and the damage it could cause. Buy a new sump pump system now before you put your home on the market.
Fix any leaks! Water damage is among the most common reasons for homeowners’ insurance claims. Leaks not only waste water, and therefore money, but they can lead to major water damage throughout your home if left untreated.
Looking to make some changes to your plumbing? Reach out to your local Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. Request an appointment or give us a call at 888-BEN-1776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.