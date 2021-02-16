Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City, Missouri (KMBC ) -- A 5-year-old girl has awakened from a coma after being injured in a crash earlier this month involving Britt Reid.
"Ariel is awake," according to an update posted Monday on a GoFundMe page for the girl's medical expenses.
Advertisement Authorities said on Feb. 4, Britt Reid's truck slammed into a car that had run out of gas at Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive and an SUV with two children — ages 4 and 5 — inside.
Britt Reid is under investigation for "impairment," as he told an officer he had two to three drinks prior to the crash, according to a police search warrant application obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates.
The crash remains under investigation.
Britt Reid is the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He was also the Chiefs' outside linebackers coach.
A report last week said Britt Reid is no longer employed by the team. Citing a league source, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Britt Reid "was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club."
