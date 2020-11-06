FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Fall in the Kansas City area, is a very special time. It's marked with Kansas City Chiefs Football, pumpkin patches and the trees changing colors. But it also means, those leaves are falling. If they get too thick, or matted from rain, it can smother your lawn.
Sounds like it's time to break out the rake, tarp, bag and blower.
Lawn care professional Benjamin Brasel of Benjamin Lawn & Landscape offers five tips to keep your lawn healthy.
- If your leaves are overwhelming, use a lawn mower. Leaf mulch is good, but don't smother the grass. Use mulched up leaves around sensitive perennial plants.
- Don't worry about getting 100% of the leaves. More will fall and more will blow. Be patient with your neighbor's trees.
- Use the right tool for the job. Blowers, mowers, rakes, tarps, bags.
- Work with the wind whenever possible.
- Take advantage of curbside leaf removal programs.
