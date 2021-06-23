Click here for updates on this story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- Five inmates are charged after a deadly hostage situation at the Oklahoma County Detention Center back in March.
All five inmates face murder charges after an inmate died during a livestreamed hostage situation.
Curtis Montrell Williams, 34, died after taking detention officer Daniel Misquez hostage. According to court records, charges were filed Monday for the alleged incident.
Inmates Gregory Allen Jordan and Justin Taylor Leslie are charged with first-degree murder. Leslie is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly stabbing another jailer.
The three other inmates, Darius Brian Pleasant, Charles Glen Johnson and Marlon Brando Craft, are charged with second-degree murder.
The inmates claim the situation stemmed from poor jail conditions.
After Misquez was held hostage, he was treated at the hospital and returned home.
There could be even more charges filed following this incident.
