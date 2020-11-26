(CNN Español) — Diego Armando Maradona ha muerto, pero sus goles siempre quedarán en el recuerdo de los amantes del fútbol.
Aunque hay una larga lista de donde escoger, aquí te mostramos cinco de los goles de «El Diego» que nunca podrán olvidarse.
«El gol del siglo» (contra Inglaterra en el Mundial México 1986)
«La mano de Dios» (contra Inglaterra en el Mundial México 1986)
Golazo con el Nápoles (contra el Milán, en la liga de Italia, en 1987)
El último gol con la selección (contra Grecia en el Mundial Estados Unidos 1994)
Y el último de su carrera profesional (con Boca Juniors vs. Newells en 1997)
