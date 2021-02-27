At least 42 people, including students, who were kidnapped last week in an armed raid at a state-run school in Kagara in Niger state, northwest Nigeria, have been released, the vice-principal of the school, Mallam Saidu, told CNN Saturday.
The released group included 27 students, teachers and family members, the state government said in a statement at the time of the kidnapping.
The gunmen, wearing military fatigues according to witnesses, stormed the Government Science Secondary School Kagara on February 17. A student who died during the attack was named as Benjamin Habila.
The executive governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, tweeted that those released have been received by the state government.
This comes as hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday when armed men raided a state-run school in Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria.
The schoolgirls were taken from their hostels by gunmen who raided the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, a high-ranking government official with knowledge of the incident told CNN.
In December, at least 300 schoolboys were kidnapped by bandits in Katsina, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's home state. The students have since been released.
These incidents have raised questions about the safety of schools in parts of northern Nigeria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.