SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) -- Santa Cruz County Sheriff's K-9 Lola sniffed out more than four pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle stop.
According to detectives, officers with the Special Enforcement Team stopped a car that was speeding on Highway 17 when Lola alerted the detectives to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the car.
A search of the vehicle found the pounds of drugs as well as cash.
The driver, Nicholas Ardanuy, now faces charges of narcotics for sale.
