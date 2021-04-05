A 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the Lennox area of Los Angeles County early Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
That quake was recorded at 4:44 a.m. PT (7:44 a.m. ET) and was 19.9 km deep. It followed a 2.5 temblor at 4:15 a.m. PT that registered 25.9 km deep in the same area.
Lennox is an unincorporated area just a few miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.