(CNN Español) -- Un accidente de un bus en el área de Potolo, Sucre, a 30 kilómetros de La Paz, deja como saldo 31 fallecidos, informó el lunes la agencia Boliviana de Información ABI.
El bus cayó por una pendiente de 150 metros de profundidad, según el reporte.
Las autoridades investigan las causas del accidente.
