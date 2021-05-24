3-yo boy has died after being pulled from canal

Click here for updates on this story
PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) -- A 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a Phoenix canal early Sunday evening has died, police say.
At around 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say someone passing by called them after he thought he had seen a small child floating in the Grand Canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and saw the little boy in the canal. They immediately went in and got the child out and began CPR. When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they took over treatment. The child was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.
Investigators say the boy's parents were looking for the child after he left his nearby residence and somehow got into the canal. This is an ongoing investigation
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.