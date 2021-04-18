Three people were killed and two others injured with gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday morning at The Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright told CNN.
The shooting happened inside the tavern and the first call came in at 12:42 a.m., said Wright.
The two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
The suspect in the shooting has not been located, according to Wright.
The shooting is still being investigated and there is no information on the motive at this time, Wright said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.