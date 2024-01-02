KCK homicide numbers fall for third year in a row

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas ended 2023 with the lowest number of homicides in more than a decade. Conversely, Kansas City, Missouri saw more homicides than ever.

KCTV5 sat down with KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman to find out what he thinks his department is doing to help that trend on the Sunflower State side of the border.

He described many programs he thinks are making a positive difference but added that his number one focus since taking the helm in June of 2021 was something much more basic.

“You can have the greatest programs in the world, but it starts with that 911 call and that officer who works that patrol district,” Oakman said. “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on valuing the patrol officers.”

Oakman is familiar with the dynamics across the state line because he spent nearly three decades in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. He left in 2021 at the rank of major.

When protests erupted in 2020 over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, they did so in large city centers. Locally, that meant the park on the east side of the Country Club Plaza. The anger was deserved, he said, but the officers managing the crowds took a lot of heat. He described the police chief, council members and prosecutor at the time as anything but on the same page.

“I’m not here to say what created the problem, who was right, who was wrong, but the relationship was not strong like it should have been,” Oakman said.

After becoming police chief, you might have seen Oakman on the football field coaching kids or leading a peace walk. From that to a robust Police Athletic League, the KCKPD does community outreach year-round.

Many departments have outreach programs. One goal is to get the community to trust the police. What he doesn’t hear about as often is getting the police to trust the community.

To make that happen, he said, he had frank talks with the commission and mayor at city hall, and talks with the DA at the courthouse. He told them they needed to support the police department.

“And when we do something that we shouldn’t, they hold us accountable,” Oakman reiterated. “But you shouldn’t have this negative perception towards your entire police department.”

His approach was to start with elected leaders and hope to see it spread among residents and business owners.

“When they know that they have their support, the community sees that and it’s a ripple effect,” Oakman reasoned.

Kansas City, Kansas ended 2023 with the lowest number of homicides in more than a decade. Conversely, Kansas City, Missouri saw more homicides than ever. (KCTV5)

He also instituted a violent crime plan including things like “post-shooting visibility.” He described it as a focused, 48-hour approach on the exact block where each shooting happens.

“After a shooting, we go out 48 hours, stay in that neighborhood, stay visible, interact with the community,” Oakman described.

It gives the neighborhood a sense of safety in the aftermath, and during that time, the officers in the field can solicit tips and connect victims with services.

One effort he was especially proud of began in 2023. He said the department took approximately 300 guns off the streets by targeting fentanyl dealers. One thing that makes a gun illegal is to possess it with narcotics.

“That’s a gun that won’t be used in further victimization of our community,” Oakman said.

But none of that works, he said, if you don’t have buy-in from the rank and file.

“You have to get that officer to trust that community that they’re serving,” Oakman said, “and they’ll go above and beyond to make you have a safe neighborhood.”

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.