Highway shutdown , robbery suspect kills self and other driver in head on collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning a robbery suspect going the wrong way on 435 northbound collided with another driver at Highway 210, killing both on impact.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Kansas City police were in pursuit of the suspect until he reached the highway after he “hit up” several locations, including the Mini-Mart on Northwest Barry Road and the Shell Gas Station on Northwest 64th Street.

Police say he did fire one shot at the Shell station but did not hit anyone.

The last location the suspect is said to have robbed is The Pilot gas station at 8800 Birmingham Road near Ameristar Casino.

435 Northbound at Front Street is closed through morning rush hour as police map the scene and work on clearing the area.

KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will update online and on-air as new information becomes available.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.