FIRST WARN FORECAST: Clear skies Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several low-pressure areas are expected to pass through the Central Plains by the end of the week giving us a better chance for rain and snow as early as Friday late morning into the day. We have another area of low pressure that remains to the south through the weekend which could yield another isolated round of rain and snow, but the better of the storm systems comes through next Monday. It’s the same low-pressure and cold front that will interact with Inglewood, California just in time for the Chiefs game against the Chargers. For us, we will remain in the warmer sector of this low-pressure system. Widespread rain by Monday evening is more likely. We only look seven days out, I believe that we will see the backside of this low-pressure system turn into more of a frozen precipitation threat for Tuesday morning of next week. Stay tuned to KCTV5 as we hone in on this inclement weather.

Weekend Forecast (KCTV 5)

In the meantime, high pressure is the name of the game for us today. Mostly clear skies are expected with temperature starting in the middle 20s. Feel like temperatures are in the middle to upper teens this morning due to a 5 to 15 mph wind. We will keep this breeze into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the lower and middle 40s. This means a minor wind chill factor will last all day. Heavy sweaters and jackets will be needed but you can hold off on the snowshoes or umbrella. Today will be the warmest in our seven-day forecast. By tomorrow, the upper 30s and lower 40s will take over and continue clear through the weekend into next week as we begin to interact with these areas of low pressure.

