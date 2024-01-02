Aging & Style
Families worried about unsolved cases following record-setting homicide year in KCMO

By Alex Love
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coming out of a record-setting year in Homicides for Kansas City, Missouri, families are worried cases will keep piling up and they’ll never get justice.

Based on the most recent data, Kansas City Police have cleared or solved about 74% of cases which is higher than the national average. Of the 182 killings Kansas City Police investigated in 2023 alone, 56 remain unsolved or not cleared. So, as the years go by; can KCPD keep up with the workload?

In one case, Christian Oliverez is the name Dana Godfrey wants everyone to remember. He was her son and only 20 years old when he was shot and killed at the Oakland Ave. and 75th St. intersection back in Dec. of 2018. Just one of countless unsolved murder cases that still burden families to this day.

“Not only did I lose my son, but I lost my daughter too because she’ll never be the same,” Godfrey expressed.

She’s going on five years now since burying her son Christian but still remembers receiving the heartbreaking news.

“My daughter was just telling me that on the anniversary two days ago, the look on my face when those detectives walked into my house and told me that my son was gone,” Godfrey explained. “It’s forever engraved in her mind and changed her in so many ways.” To this day, she still checks in with police and is offering a $30,000 reward for anyone with tips leading to an arrest.

“I promised my son the day that I buried him that as long as I’m walking this earth, I’ll continue to fight for justice for him,” Godfrey continued.

In a statement to start 2024, KCPD explained “KCPD will continue to take a city-wide approach to combat violent crime within our borders. Partnerships with KC 360 and Partners for Peace will continue as we all work towards the common goal of a safer city.” For Dana, one of the best solutions is urging people who know something to speak up.

“Put yourself in my shoes,” Godfrey pleaded. “If it were you who lost a loved one, how hard would you work to solve the cases?” And for anyone who just lost a loved one in a homicide recently, organizations like Corey’s Network can help you keep fighting for justice.

“Stay strong, stay vigilant, and use your grief to help your loved one find justice,” Godfrey said.

Of the 182 homicides in Kansas City this past year, KCPD found most began as arguments, domestic violence, or retaliation from previous disputes.

