Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.
One dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon KCK car crash
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
A crash on eastbound I-70 delayed traffic for about an hour on Sunday.
Crash on eastbound I-70 temporarily closed all lanes of traffic
A week later, using the KCPD police helicopter, detectives found Jensen’s car in a remote area.
KCPD helicopter finds missing 70-year-old man’s body in rural, wooded area

Latest News

New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy
New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy
A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say