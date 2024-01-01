Aging & Style
Police respond to homicide in south Kansas City

FILE — Officers with the Kansas City Police Department reported the homicide scene was in the...
FILE — Officers with the Kansas City Police Department reported the homicide scene was in the 10700 block of Oakland Avenue.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated Sunday night they were responding to a homicide in the south portion of Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department reported the scene was in the 10700 block of Oakland Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

