Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

One dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon KCK car crash

FILE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.
FILE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died on Sunday afternoon, and two others were injured following a car crash.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department stated the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of North 70th Street and Parallel Parkway about 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement stated one person stated that three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those passed away.

One person suffered critical injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ: KCPD helicopter finds missing 70-year-old man’s body in rural, wooded area

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patty Jo Eby said she received a $700 bill from KC Water after believing...
Kansas City woman feels underwater after receiving unexpected bill
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
KCPD investigating the 180th homicide of 2023. The scene is in the 5200 block of Lyon Avenue.
Kansas City police investigate 180th homicide of 2023
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant
New Years 2024
Kansas City New Year’s Eve Celebrations, even if plans are at home

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates following an NFL football game against the...
Chiefs lock up No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after win over Bengals
'It was special': Patrick Mahomes continues AFC West domination with another division title
'It was special': Patrick Mahomes continues AFC West domination with another division title
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after catching an 8-yard...
Chiefs win 8th consecutive AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals
'What a game!' Andy Reid recaps Chiefs 25-17 win over Bengals
'What a game!' Andy Reid recaps Chiefs 25-17 win over Bengals