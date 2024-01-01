One dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon KCK car crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died on Sunday afternoon, and two others were injured following a car crash.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department stated the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of North 70th Street and Parallel Parkway about 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement stated one person stated that three people were taken to the hospital, and one of those passed away.

One person suffered critical injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

