New Year’s Eve double fatal car crash on 71 Hwy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Kansas City Police responded to calls of an overturned vehicle on 71 Highway.

Initial investigation revealed that a white Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on 71 Highway at a high rate of speed.

In the area of 71 Highway and Truman Road, the Subaru struck the center guardrail and flipped.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were wearing seatbelts but were declared deceased at the scene.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were closed at Truman Road for approximately two and a half hours.

The highway has since been reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

This is fatality #102 compared to #90 at this time last year in Kansas City, Missouri.

