Missouri laws going into effect on Jan. 1

FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in Missouri and Idaho will have to attend caucuses to cast their presidential picks in 2024, after GOP-led legislatures in those states canceled their presidential primaries and then missed a deadline to reinstate them. Presidential caucuses in both states are planned on March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri.

One of the most notable changes in Missouri is implementing a state-wide minimum wage increase. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour. This will be the first time in five years that a minimum wage hike will be based on inflation instead of a voter-approved amount.

The Missouri Department of Labor reports that starting in 2024, the minimum wage rate will be based on an increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index’s cost of living.

According to a report by the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Missouri is the sixth lowest cost of living state. The state’s grocery and housing costs are below the national average, but utilities are slightly higher than average.

Also, in Missouri, a series of criminal justice reforms will be enacted. The state has approved measures to reduce non-violent offender’s sentences and enhance rehabilitation programs within correctional facilities.

Advocates believe these changes will help reduce prison overcrowding while fostering greater opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

