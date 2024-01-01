Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patty Jo Eby said she received a $700 bill from KC Water after believing...
Kansas City woman feels underwater after receiving unexpected bill
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
KCPD investigating the 180th homicide of 2023. The scene is in the 5200 block of Lyon Avenue.
Kansas City police investigate 180th homicide of 2023
Further, KCFD was delayed in extinguishing the fire because there was a car parked illegally...
KCFD’s response to house fire delayed by car parked illegally in front of hydrant
New Years 2024
Kansas City New Year’s Eve Celebrations, even if plans are at home

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates following an NFL football game against the...
Chiefs lock up No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after win over Bengals
'It was special': Patrick Mahomes continues AFC West domination with another division title
'It was special': Patrick Mahomes continues AFC West domination with another division title
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after catching an 8-yard...
Chiefs win 8th consecutive AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals
'What a game!' Andy Reid recaps Chiefs 25-17 win over Bengals
'What a game!' Andy Reid recaps Chiefs 25-17 win over Bengals