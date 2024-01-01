MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A national theater chain hopes to provide more than just movies on the big screen.

Cinemark is asking the Merriam Planning Commission for permission to overhaul and renovate the theater near West 55th Street and Antioch Road in the Merriam Town Center shopping area.

The 20-screen theater has served Northern Johnson County for decades.

Now, Cinemark is planning a new look with new entertainment options, according to plans filled with the planning commission.

The company hopes to cut the number of movie screens inside the theater in half, from 20 to 10, including two XD screens. Cinemark also hopes to add in what it calls “Gamescape” options. The additions consist of an arcade, bar and restaurant, bowling alley and laser tag.

Cinemark’s ongoing redevelopment of the theater is aimed at enhancing its business viability by increasing its customer appeal. In the aftermath of the pandemic, theaters nationwide have struggled to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels. Cinemark’s initiative represents a pioneering trend in the industry, signaling a proactive approach to giving its business the best opportunity to thrive in a changing landscape.

Cinemark announced plans to begin remodeling theaters into family entertainment centers more than two years ago. At that time, Cinemark said it would allow gamers to rent out theaters to play games with the sight and south technology inside the theater.

The Community Development Staff recommended the Cinemark project be approved. Members of the Merriam’s Planning Commission are expected to discuss the plans during Wednesday night’s meeting.

