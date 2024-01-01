Aging & Style
Merriam to discuss Cinemark’s plan transforming movie theater into ‘Gamescape’

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A national theater chain hopes to provide more than just movies on the big screen.

Cinemark is asking the Merriam Planning Commission for permission to overhaul and renovate the theater near West 55th Street and Antioch Road in the Merriam Town Center shopping area.

The 20-screen theater has served Northern Johnson County for decades.

Now, Cinemark is planning a new look with new entertainment options, according to plans filled with the planning commission.

ALSO READ: ‘Wonka’ ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pandemic best

The company hopes to cut the number of movie screens inside the theater in half, from 20 to 10, including two XD screens. Cinemark also hopes to add in what it calls “Gamescape” options. The additions consist of an arcade, bar and restaurant, bowling alley and laser tag.

Cinemark announced plans to begin remodeling theaters into family entertainment centers more than two years ago. At that time, Cinemark said it would allow gamers to rent out theaters to play games with the sight and south technology inside the theater.

ALSO READ: Chicken N Pickle puts New Year hangover to the test during annual pickleball tournament

The Community Development Staff recommended the Cinemark project be approved. Members of the Merriam’s Planning Commission are expected to discuss the plans during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

