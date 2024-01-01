Liberty Alcoholics Anonymous group hosts event to help people struggling over New Year’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As 2023 ends and 2024 begins, plenty of people celebrate the New Year across Kansas City.

Many New Year’s parties involve champagne and other alcohol, but many people fight to stay sober over the holiday weekend. Liberty’s Alcoholics Anonymous group has hosted an “Alco-thon” for the last 48 years. The “Alco-thon” offers anyone struggling with alcoholism or a drug addiction a place to go and seek help through noon on New Year’s Day.

“Typically for alcoholics, the holidays are a very rough time, especially in dealing with addiction and trying to stay sober,” said a member of the Liberty AA group.

While some people celebrate safely with alcohol, others do not and struggle with addiction.

“The disease of alcoholism is basically it causes us to have a lack of connection with other humans,” said the Liberty AA Group member. “I feel like it is very important for alcoholics to get connected and not feel alone for the holidays.”

The Liberty AA group has hosted its “Alco-thon” for nearly 50 years. It provides a refuge for people of all ages seeking a solution to their addiction problem during a holiday when alcohol is pushed to the forefront.

“I remember my first year sober. I just planted my butt in a chair at the ‘Alco-thon’ because I was terrified that if I left and I didn’t know where else to go, that I would drink,” said another member of the Liberty AA group. “It gave me a really safe space to have fun and hang out with people who understood me.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 29 million Americans ages 12 and older have Alcohol Use Disorder. The Liberty AA group wants struggling alcoholics to know they are not alone, and that there is always help available.

“Just reach out and ask for help,” said the first member of the Liberty AA group. “I think that is always the hardest first step in recovery is admitting that you have a problem and then asking for help.”

“There is always another alcoholic in recovery lurking around the corner,” said the second member of the Liberty AA group. “It’s really nice to know that we are always there. We have four meetings a day every single day.”

Alcoholics Anonymous Kansas City central office has a 24-hour hotline. The phone number is (816) 471-7229.

Liberty AA’s “Alco-thon” is located at 1323 Hwy H, Liberty, MO 64068. It will remain open through 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

