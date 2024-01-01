KCPD: New Year’s Eve homicide investigation near Oakland Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are investigating a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot injuries at the intersection of 107th and Oakland Avenue.

Details are limited. We are working to find out who was involved and what led to the violence.

As soon as the police release more, we will update both online and on air.

