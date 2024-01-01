Aging & Style
KCPD: Hundreds of calls reporting gunfire as Kansas City rings in 2024

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite continued warnings about the dangers of celebratory gunfire, Kansas City Police said the department fielded hundreds of calls about the issue as the city welcomed 2024.

The department said it received more than 200 calls about gunfire between the hours of 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“Unfortunately, despite best efforts to inform the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire people continue to partake in the activity putting people, pets, and property in harm’s way,” Officer Alayna Gonzalez, Kansas City Police Dept., said.

Speaking of property damage, a KCTV5 viewer shared video of what is believed to be celebratory gunfire in her neighborhood near Rockhurst University.

She said a bullet someone shot into the air came down and hit her home’s porch. After counting dozens of gunshots in the video, there is the sound of something metal hitting the house.

Last year, on New Year’s Eve, KCPD said it took more than 420 calls from people who heard shots fired.

Anyone arrested for celebratory gunfire can face a wide range of charges, including felonies and even murder, depending on property damage, or if the bullet kills someone, according to the department.

