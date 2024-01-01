KC brewery spurring exercise goals in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you want help with accomplishing your New Year’s Resolution you may want to consider joining the mafia – the Measly Mile Mafia.

All it takes to join the 418 member group is the willingness to run a mile, everyday, and if you do it for a year straight – River Bluff Brewery will immortalize your name.

“When you hit one year, you get to hang your dog tag on the wall with your run-aversary date,” Trey Rowe said.

Rowe has been running with the Mafia for two years, he’s an original member.

“I loathe the day that I can’t get my mile in, and like that’s going to be a really bad day for me,” Rowe said. “Getting a little bit of exercise everyday does something mentally for you, clears the mind.”

In 2023 the group ran more than 85,000 miles, which is enough distance to circle the planet three times.

Justin Alvaraz works behind the bar at River Bluff Brewery. He was the fourth member.

“The cardio I got from running every single day, along with like, changed lifestyle and nutrition, and everything – I lost 90 pounds in 2022,” Alvarez said. “Then 2023, for the first time ever, I kept the weight off.”

The rules of the group are to run a mile everyday in under 20 minutes, and it can be on the treadmill. They encourage members to post a picture of the run to the facebook group.

Members that run for 100 days straight can earn a Measly Mile Mafia t-shirt.

“It’s a good way to start your day – makes me more like to do the rest of the things that I need to do to stay fit or get fit,” Alvarez said. “It’s just a good catalyst for changing other things as well.”

