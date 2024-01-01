Aging & Style
Kansas star cornerback Cobee Bryant announces return for senior campaign

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver...
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during overtime of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Following a nine-win season for the first time since 2007, first bowl game win since 2008 and a Kansas football overhaul since head coach Lance Leipold touched down in Lawrence, the Kansas secondary is looking strong again for 2024.

Following quarterback Jalon Daniels’ announcement to return in November and star running back Devin Neal in December, corner back Cobee Bryant kicked off the new year by announcing his return for his senior campaign on Monday.

“I’m back”, the 2023 All Big 12 and two-time First-Team All Big 12 honoree titled the announcement on social media. Bryant is the first Kansas defensive back to earn these first-team honors in back-to-back seasons since Aqib Talib in the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

This means that the Jayhawks return both starting cornerbacks from the 2023 season alongside Mello Dotson who also earned All Big 12 honorees for his 2023 efforts.

Bryant played more defensive snaps than any player during the regular season, tallying just under 90 percent of Kansas’ defensive snaps in the regular season.

In terms of his production, Bryant finished his junior season with 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He had two touchdowns on the season with a career-high 8 tackles against Texas Tech and an interception in the Guaranteed Rate bowl that helped swing momentum early in the game.

