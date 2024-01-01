Aging & Style
Kansas remains second in New Year’s Day AP Top 25

Jayhawks open Big 12 play on Saturday
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - New year, same AP Top 25 ranking.

Following Saturday’s victory over in-state rival Wichita State, Kansas remains at No. 2 in the first AP Top 25 of 2024 behind just Purdue.

Despite Houston remaining the only undefeated Big 12 team, Kansas edged them out by just one spot in the Top 25. Six total teams within the conference were included in the nation’s best after the eighth week of games this season.

No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Houston remained in the same spot from last week. Oklahoma jumped up a spot to No. 11, BYU up two spots to No. 12, Baylor fell a spot to No. 18 and Texas jumped a spot to No. 20. All teams included in the Top 25 open league play on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Kansas star cornerback Cobee Bryant announces return for senior campaign

The Jayhawks sit at 12-1 and are off until Big 12 play begins on Saturday when TCU travels to Allen Fieldhouse and then travel to take on Central Florida four days following.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS JAYHAWKS HERE.

